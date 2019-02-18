NFL Rumors: Marquise Brown Underwent Foot Surgery to Be Ready for Training Camp

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown is going to be sidelined in the lead-up to the 2019 NFL draft.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "Brown, a projected top 15 pick in April's NFL Draft, underwent surgery for a LisFranc injury last month that will prevent him from participating in the combine and his Pro Day, but he still is expected to be ready for summer training camp, per league sources."

Schefter noted Brown first suffered the injury in the Big 12 Championship Game, though he played through it in the Orange Bowl. He then underwent surgery Jan. 8.

Brown's injury also means the NFL Scouting Combine will be without a player who would have potentially generated a significant amount of buzz. As Schefter wrote, "Had Brown run at this month's combine, some expected him to run in the high 4.2s and low 4.3s, which would have cemented his status as one of the top wide receivers in this draft class, which he still is expected to be."

Brown has been widely considered a potential first-round prospect. B/R's Matt Miller had him No. 33 on his big board in January, while the NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah had him ranked ninth overall amongst prospects.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Todd McShay had Brown going off the board at No. 15 in his latest mock draft, while Mel Kiper Jr. had him at No. 12 to the Green Bay Packers in his mock draft released Monday. He was the first wideout off the board in McShay's mock, while Kiper had Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf ahead of him at No. 9 to the Buffalo Bills.

Miller noted it is possible Monday's news could somewhat hurt Brown's draft stock, however:

The Sooners speedster has been excellent over the past two seasons, registering 132 receptions for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns. He's a downfield threat, averaging 19.2 yards per reception in 2018, and could potentially give an NFL team a DeSean Jackson-esque target over the top.

That should keep interest high in the Oklahoma wideout, but teams will do their due diligence on his foot injury.