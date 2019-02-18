Antonio Brown Rumors: WR's Tweets Scared off a Potential Trade Suitor

Antonio Brown Rumors: WR's Tweets Scared off a Potential Trade SuitorFebruary 18, 2019
Antonio Brown may want out of Pittsburgh, but his recent tweets may not be doing him any favors.
According to Peter King of Pro Football Talk, "I think the more Antonio Brown tweets, the more he scares off potential suitors. (That's not just something I think. In the case of one team, it's something I know.)"
It's unclear what tweets King is specifically referencing, though Brown sent out a string of tweets discussing his time in Pittsburgh on Saturday, which included the star wideout being critical of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger:
Antonio Brown @AB84
No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game. #truth https://t.co/MsSyBVd3Ny
Antonio Brown @AB84
Best interest this be my first meeting with Mr Rooney ever as Antonio Brown the man not AB84 the player in locker 🤝! never been to my house ; there house ; like what AM I Really doing ! Less then what you bargain for more than real #Truth https://t.co/Xiitf0si2I
Antonio Brown @AB84
After the coach tell the team I quit while nursing some bumps then invite me to watch the show with same guys thinking I quit i can not stand with that! I’m the bad guy doe we miss post season think about it https://t.co/imrJ8jnnBc
He also used Twitter to publicly exclaim his desire to be traded:
Antonio Brown @AB84
Thank you SteelerNation for a big 9 years...time to move on and forward..........✌🏽 #NewDemands https://t.co/fbIoFNdqK4
And on Friday, he tweeted, "Organizations got the fans tricked."
Brown is still under contract for three more years, so the Steelers don't have to trade him. But given Brown's public comments, the fact that the team benched him for the final game of the regular season after he left practice and numerous conflicts between the sides throughout the years, it's hard to imagine him returning to the Steelers.
There will likely be a vibrant market for his services. Brown may be 30, but he's coming off a season that saw him catch 104 passes for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's registered at least 1,100 receiving yards in seven of the last eight seasons.
He's still arguably the best receiver in football, though Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of just 79.3 this past year, 26th at the position. That seems a bit harsh for a player who posted such elite production, though teams could be concerned with other factors, like how Brown would fit into the locker room.
On the field, there's little question that Brown remains excellent. Clearly, however, at least one team has other concerns.
