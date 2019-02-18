Antonio Brown Rumors: WR's Tweets Scared off a Potential Trade Suitor

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Antonio Brown may want out of Pittsburgh, but his recent tweets may not be doing him any favors.

According to Peter King of Pro Football Talk, "I think the more Antonio Brown tweets, the more he scares off potential suitors. (That's not just something I think. In the case of one team, it's something I know.)"

It's unclear what tweets King is specifically referencing, though Brown sent out a string of tweets discussing his time in Pittsburgh on Saturday, which included the star wideout being critical of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger:

He also used Twitter to publicly exclaim his desire to be traded:

And on Friday, he tweeted, "Organizations got the fans tricked."

Brown is still under contract for three more years, so the Steelers don't have to trade him. But given Brown's public comments, the fact that the team benched him for the final game of the regular season after he left practice and numerous conflicts between the sides throughout the years, it's hard to imagine him returning to the Steelers.

There will likely be a vibrant market for his services. Brown may be 30, but he's coming off a season that saw him catch 104 passes for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's registered at least 1,100 receiving yards in seven of the last eight seasons.

He's still arguably the best receiver in football, though Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of just 79.3 this past year, 26th at the position. That seems a bit harsh for a player who posted such elite production, though teams could be concerned with other factors, like how Brown would fit into the locker room.

On the field, there's little question that Brown remains excellent. Clearly, however, at least one team has other concerns.