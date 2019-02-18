TMZ: Evelyn Lozada Among Women Working on TV Show About Surviving Athlete Abuse

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2019

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 05: NFL player Chad Ochocinco and Evelyn Lozada pose with Motorola Xoom at the Maxim Party Powered by Motorola Xoom at Centennial Hall at Fair Park on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for Motorola Xoom)
Gary Miller/Getty Images

Evelyn Lozada, Delicia Cordon, Josie Harris and Micaela Sanchez are currently among the names attached to a television project about survivors of abuse by athletes.

TMZ reported producers are currently pitching the project and looking for additional women to come forward. 

Lozada was married to Chad Johnson in 2012, but the pair divorced soon after when Johnson was arrested for headbutting her. Johnson pleaded no contest to the charges and did not serve jail time, though he was later briefly incarcerated for violating his parole. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    LeBron: 'I Stand with Kaep'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    LeBron: 'I Stand with Kaep'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kap's Lawyer Predicts QB Could Play for Panthers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kap's Lawyer Predicts QB Could Play for Panthers

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Jerry Jones May Have Tried to Lure Adam Silver to NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jerry Jones May Have Tried to Lure Adam Silver to NFL

    Eli Cuellar
    via Cowboys Wire

    AAF Week 2 Scores from Sunday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AAF Week 2 Scores from Sunday

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report