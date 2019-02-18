TMZ: Evelyn Lozada Among Women Working on TV Show About Surviving Athlete Abuse

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Evelyn Lozada, Delicia Cordon, Josie Harris and Micaela Sanchez are currently among the names attached to a television project about survivors of abuse by athletes.

TMZ reported producers are currently pitching the project and looking for additional women to come forward.

Lozada was married to Chad Johnson in 2012, but the pair divorced soon after when Johnson was arrested for headbutting her. Johnson pleaded no contest to the charges and did not serve jail time, though he was later briefly incarcerated for violating his parole.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.