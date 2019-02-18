NFL Draft 2019: 1st-Round Order, Odds and Predictions for Top Teams to Watch

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The New England Patriots won the Super Bowl more than two weeks ago, and that means the NFL is well into the offseason.

Teams are outlining their plans for free agency and the draft, and they know that this year's draft class will have its own signature, and it could be extraordinary.

Instead of focusing on quarterbacks as is often the case, the strength of this year's draft is an impressive group of defensive linemen. The group is so strong that the first five picks could all be defensive ends or interior linemen.

While the presence of Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Missouri's Drew Lock, Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and Duke's Daniel Jones could alter the draft landscape prior to the April 25 first round, the NFL Draft is likely to be dominated by pass-rushers.

First Round

1. Arizona: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco: Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

5. Tampa Bay: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

8. Detroit: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

9. Buffalo: Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

10. Denver: DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia

11. Cincinnati: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

12. Green Bay: Devin White, ILB, LSU

13. Miami: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

14. Atlanta: Deionte Thompson, FS, Alabama

15. Washington: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

16. Carolina: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

17. Cleveland: N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

18. Minnesota: Darnell Savage, SS, Maryland

19. Tennessee: Mack Wilson, ILB, Alabama

20. Pittsburgh: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

21. Seattle: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

22. Baltimore: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

23. Houston: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

24. Oakland (via Chicago): Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

25. Philadelphia: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

26. Indianapolis: A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi

27. Oakland (via Dallas): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

29. Kansas City: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

30. Green Bay (via New Orleans): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

31. Los Angeles Rams: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

32. New England: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Odds on the Draft

The honor of landing in the top spot in the draft is something that many players dream of from the time they first put on pads and realize they have the ability to advance through the many levels of the sport.

Nick Bosa of Ohio State appears to be on track to be the first pick in this year's draft, and that has been the case since the early part of the college football season.

In addition to being the projected first pick in this draft, OddsShark lists Bosa as the favorite to walk across the stage and shake hands with commissioner Roger Goodell before any other college player.

Bosa is the odds-on -175 favorite to be the first pick, meaning a bettor would have to wager $175 to win 100 if the former Ohio State defensive end is indeed the first pick.

Here are odds on the potential No. 1 draft picks.

Nick Bosa -175

Kyler Murray +300 (wager $100 to win 300)

Quinnen Williams +400

Dwayne Haskins +1200

Ed Oliver +1400

Josh Allen +1400

Teams to Watch

The Arizona Cardinals have the No. 1 pick, and they are clearly the team to watch.

The Cardinals have turned to Kliff Kingsbury as their new head coach, and he has the responsibility of turning a 3-13 team around.

Kingsbury is an offensive guru, and his first task is to get Josh Rosen on track to be a productive NFL quarterback. Kingsbury has a level of offensive expertise, and the Cardinals are entrusting him with that responsibility.

The former Texas Tech head coach has affirmed the team's commitment to Rosen, but there has been quite a bit of speculation that Murray could be the apple of the coach's eye.

This is clearly the team to watch as the draft approaches.

If the Cardinals stick with Rosen, Bosa looks like a finished product as a pass-rusher. The Cardinals can upgrade their defensive potential with the selection of the 6'4", 265-pound Bosa, and the rest of the first round is based on the Ohio State pass-rusher going with that No. 1 pick.

It seems quite likely that the next four picks will be defensive linemen, and that would lead to the New York Giants' selection.

The Giants need a quarterback of the future, and there has been speculation that they would draft Eli Manning's successor in each of the past two drafts. That has not happened, and they will have their choice of quarterbacks from their No. 6 spot.

Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State appears to be to the best of this year's quarterback class, and could be New York general manager Dave Gettleman's choice. However, what if Gettleman does not want to choose a quarterback and is more interested in a player like Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary.

As he studies the quarterbacks further, he could decide he likes somebody like Murray or one of the other quarterbacks better.

Gettleman and the Giants will clearly have quite a bit to say about this draft.

The same holds for the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 7 pick in the draft. The Jaguars clearly need a quarterback, as Tom Coughlin and head coach Doug Marrone can't go into another season with Blake Bortles at quarterback.

If the Giants take Haskins, what will the Jaguars do? Will they take another quarterback, or will they have addressed the position during free agency?

There are plenty of draft questions in the middle part of February, and they are likely to increase dramatically from this point forward.