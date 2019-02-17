Rob Manfred Reveals Pitch Clocks Will Be Implemented for MLB Spring Training

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2019

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 28: A bucket of baseballs in the dugout during the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 28, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty Images

There may or may not be pitch clocks coming to Major League Baseball during the 2019 season, but there will be in spring training at the very least.

According to Mike Fitzpatrick of the Associated Press, Commissioner Rob Manfred said there will be a 20-second pitch clock for spring training games this year to help players, managers and umpires garner experience should the rule be instituted for the regular season as a way of addressing pace of play in the game.

Fitzpatrick noted "players rebuffed management's proposal for a pitch clock" the past two seasons, although owners will not need the players association's approval if they want to unilaterally implement one this year.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Padres Offered Machado 8-Yr Deal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Padres Offered Machado 8-Yr Deal

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Phillies May Be Willing to Pay Bryce $300M+

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Phillies May Be Willing to Pay Bryce $300M+

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Moustakas Re-Signs with Brewers

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Moustakas Re-Signs with Brewers

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Phillies the Favorites to Sign Bryce

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Phillies the Favorites to Sign Bryce

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report