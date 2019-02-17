Rob Manfred Reveals Pitch Clocks Will Be Implemented for MLB Spring Training

G Fiume/Getty Images

There may or may not be pitch clocks coming to Major League Baseball during the 2019 season, but there will be in spring training at the very least.

According to Mike Fitzpatrick of the Associated Press, Commissioner Rob Manfred said there will be a 20-second pitch clock for spring training games this year to help players, managers and umpires garner experience should the rule be instituted for the regular season as a way of addressing pace of play in the game.

Fitzpatrick noted "players rebuffed management's proposal for a pitch clock" the past two seasons, although owners will not need the players association's approval if they want to unilaterally implement one this year.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.