Lyon vs. Barcelona: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

La Liga giants Barcelona will travel to Lyon to face the Ligue 1 side in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

OddsShark has installed the Catalans as the clear 4-5 favourites, despite Lyon's excellent form of late. The hosts come in at 17-5, while a draw carries odds of 57-20 (odds accurate as of Sunday).

BT Sport and B/R Live will provide full coverage of the contest. Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off narrow wins in their respective domestic competitions and have reasons to feel both confident and cautious ahead of Tuesday's showdown.

In the case of Barcelona, the 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid was hardly convincing, but it halted a three-match winless streak in all competitions.

While it was great to finally get that victory under their belt ahead of a crucial contest, defender Gerard Pique noted they will have to improve if they are to get a good result in France:

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of Barcelona's mini-slump has been the involvement of forward Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian has bailed the team out on multiple occasions, but he was off the pace against Valladolid―scoring and missing a penalty―and didn't even start in the Copa del Rey contest against Real Madrid.

Sportswriter Rik Sharma was unimpressed with his last outing:

The 31-year-old is capable of turning things around in a heartbeat and has a lengthy track record of success on the biggest stage, but his dip in form is worrying ahead of the Lyon match.

The Ligue 1 side have won six of their last seven matches across all competitions, with the only blip on their resume being a 1-0 loss against Nice. Lyon struggled on Friday against Guingamp but eventually pulled through for a 2-1 win.

The two teams haven't met in this competition in a decade, and Lyon haven't made a deep run in years. Once among the most consistent teams in the Champions League during their glory days―with a semi-final appearance in 2010 being the highlight―they have taken a long time to rebuild their squad.

Lyon did beat Manchester City in the group stage and shouldn't be taken lightly, though. Their young squad is especially talented in the attacking third, with the likes of Nabil Fekir, Memphis Depay, Moussa Dembele and Maxwell Cornet all presenting major threats.

Barcelona's defence has been hampered by injury, although former Lyon star Samuel Umtiti is finally healthy again:

Barcelona are the bigger, more accomplished club, but there are real question marks surrounding the squad at this point. This trip to France is far from a formality, and Lyon present a genuine threat.

Prediction: Lyon 1-1 Barcelona