NHL Trade Rumors: Examining Latest Reports as 2019 Deadline Approaches

It's been an exciting and competitive 2018-19 NHL season. With the playoffs set to get underway as soon as April, only the Tampa Bay Lightning hold a division lead of more than three games.

There will be some tight races over the remainder of the season. There is also likely to be a flurry of activity before the trade deadline—coming up on February 25—as some teams look to create some distance or close the gap ahead of the postseason. Other teams will look to create cap relief and add pieces for the future.

Here's a look at some of the latest pre-deadline trade buzz.

Wild Could Find It Difficult to Move Staal

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal is a player who could generate some interest before the trade deadline. He is in the final year of his contract, and while Minnesota is still in playoff contention, its 27-25 record doesn't scream title contender.

Staal, who scored 42 goals last season, could entice some stronger playoff contenders as a short-term rental.

However, the Wild could find it difficult to trade Staal, even if an appealing offer comes in. As TSN's Pierre LeBrun recently pointed out, Staal has a no-trade clause that includes 10 teams, many of whom are chasing the playoffs.

"He doesn't want to go anywhere—he has a 10-team modified no-trade clause, but it's a good one," LeBrun wrote. "It's a 10-team list that we're told is vastly populated with all the obvious contenders, and I'm not convinced that he'd want to waive. We'll see."

Minnesota may not have any interest in moving Staal if it believes the playoffs are a legitimate possibility—which head coach Bruce Boudreau apparently does.

"We're going to make the playoffs," Boudreau said, per Brian Murphy of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. "That's about as elaborate as I'm going to get."

Don't be surprised if Staal stays put past the deadline.

Simmonds Likely on the Move

While Staal may not be traded before the deadline, it's looking more likely that Philadelphia Flyers wing Wayne Simmonds will be on the move.

Like Staal, Simmonds is in the final year of his contract. However, the Flyers don't appear interested keeping him from landing with a contender. In fact, they may happily make him available before the deadline, according to TSN's Frank Seravalli.

"Right now, all signs still point to an amicable breakup over the next 10 days," Seravalli wrote. "The respect [GM Chuck] Fletcher and the Flyers have for Simmonds is clear. Simmonds is a beloved figure in the Flyers' organization and throughout Philadelphia. There hasn't been any pretense."

Seravalli mentioned the Tampa Bay Lightning, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins as suitors for Simmonds.

Craig Custance of The Athletic also believes that there will be a robust market for Simmonds if he is available.

Regardless, the 30-year-old will likely be playing elsewhere after the deadline.

There Is Interest in Johansson

The New Jersey Devils sit in last place in the Metropolitan Division. They have also already been pegged as pre-deadline sellers after moving Brian Boyle to Nashville Predators in early February.

Forward Marcus Johansson could be the next player New Jersey trades. He is in the final year of his contract and is beginning to generate interest, according to LeBrun:

LeBrun also noted that while Johansson has a five-team no-trade list, none of those teams are likely to be involved in trade talks anyway.

The interest in Johansson isn't surprising. While he could only be a late-season rental, there's little doubt he would be able to help a contender down the stretch. While he got off to a slow start to the season—and has just 25 total points on the year—he's been on a tear recently.

Expect a contending team to scoop up Johansson before the trade deadline and to possibly use the remainder of the season and the playoffs to convince him to re-sign in the offseason.