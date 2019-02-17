Mike Smith, Vladimir Tarasenko, and the Top Highlights for February 16

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Penguins were desperate and ready to overtake the Calgary Flames. However, goalie Mike Smith was not about to let his team surrender a three-goal lead against Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the rest of the Penguins.

Smith made 34 saves as the Flames held on for a 5-4 road victory over their hosts, and earned his first victory since January 13. The Flames have 77 points and moved into the lead in the Pacific Division by two points, although the San Jose Sharks defeated the Vancouver Canucks later in the day to tie for the lead.

While the Flames ended a four-game losing streak with their win, the red-hot St. Louis Bues continued their amazing turnaround with a 3-0 road win over the Colorado Avalanche.

The Blues have won nine games in a row, and that's their longest winning streak since the 2002-03 season. Vladimir Tarasenko broke a scoreless tie when he scored on a wrist shot at the 4:01 mark of the third period. The Blues followed up on that advantage as Zach Sanford scored less than a minute late.

Tarasenko added an assist on Jaden Schwartz's empty-net goal in the final two minutes. Jake Allen had 32 saves for St. Louis and recorded his second shutout of the season for the league's hottest team.

Saturday NHL Scores

Calgary 5, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 3, Colorado 0

Philadelphia 6, Detroit 5 (OT)

Ottawa 4, Winnipeg 3 (OT)

New York Islanders 5, Edmonton 2

Arizona 2, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 0

Carolina 3, Dallas 0

Columbus 5, Chicago 2

San Jose 3, Vancouver 2

Vegas 5, Nashville 1

Boston 4, Los Angeles 2

Flames Hold on for Narrow Victory in Pittsburgh

It looked like the Flames were on their way to an easy win in Pittsburgh.

Travis Hamonic and Sam Bennett scored a pair of goals for the Flames late in the second period, and that allowed Calgary to take a 5-2 lead into the locker room after the second period.

But instead of putting the Penguins away in the third, the Flames had to fight for their lives to survive. The Flames withstood two third-period goals from Evgeni Malkin to hang on for a 5-4 victory.

The Penguins dominated in the third period, and as they closed in on the Flames, Calgary goalie Mike Smith was forced into action. His best save may have been an outstretched kick save in the final minutes of the third period on Phil Kessel's wicked wrist shot.

The Penguins held the puck in the Calgary zone for the majority of the final two minutes, but they could not slip the tying goal past Smith.

"Obviously, there's stuff you still want to clean up but everything's moving back to where it was when we were buzzing," Smith said, per Stats/AP (h/t CBS Sports). "That's a good team there. ... We wanted to finish this road trip off on a right note here and get two points tonight."

Fiery-hot Blues Use Third-Period Rally to Win Ninth Straight

Less that two months ago, the St. Louis Blues were struggling to play 60 good minutes per night and found themselves at the bottom of the NHL's Central Division.

While times were tough in the first half of the season, the Blues slowly but surely built momentum and have failed to accept the notion that they were nothing but an ordinary team.

The latest evidence of that came in their 3-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche, the team's ninth victory in a row. The Blues have risen to third place in the Central, and that puts them inside the playoff structure.

The key to their winning streak has been timely scoring and excellent goaltending, and they have gotten just that. In the win over the Avs, Vladimir Tarasenko score early in the third period to give the Blues a 1-0 lead, and Zach Sanford added to that advantage less than a minute later.

"We're confident but the team really understands the work that has to be put in game to game," St. Louis interim coach Craig Berube said, per Stats/AP (h/t CBS Sports).

Jake Allen had 32 saves to make the lead hold up, and Jaden Schwartz clinched the victory with an empty-net goal later in the third period.

Sunday NHL Schedule

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 12:30 p.m. ET

St. Louis at Minnesota, 3 p.m. ET

Buffalo at New Jersey, 6 p.m. ET

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m. ET

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m. ET

Washington at Anaheim, 9 p.m. ET