Gianfranco Zola Defends Chelsea's Use of Callum Hudson-Odoi

Ben Early/Getty Images

Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola has defended his club's recent sparing use of exciting teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 18-year-old has made just two substitute appearances since the close of the January transfer window, but Zola has said the Blues are giving him enough opportunities, per Kieran Gill for MailOnline.

"He's always on the edge of the team. As soon as there is an opportunity, he plays. Sometimes from the beginning. Sometimes he comes on. The manager is giving him plenty of reasons to feel involved and wanted.

"I want to stress this out: there aren't many 18-year-olds in Europe playing as many games as he is. There might be one or two.

"He's playing. And, on top of that, he's a player we appreciate and we believe is growing up. He has a bright future in this club."

Chelsea turned down a transfer request from Hudson-Odoi and rejected a £35 million bid from Bayern Munich for the youngster in the January transfer window, per the Guardian's David Hytner.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella noted how Bayern's offer affected his game time at Chelsea:

Hudson-Odoi featured for just the last six minutes of Chelsea's UEFA Europa League win over Malmo on Thursday.

Sarri's decision not to start the youngster attracted criticism:

Opta noted how effective Hudson-Odoi is when he starts for Chelsea:

Hudson-Odoi is one of Chelsea's most talented youngsters, but the Blues look as though they face a battle to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

His contract expires in 2020, and he's unlikely to renew his deal if he remains on the bench. His decision to hand in a transfer request in January demonstrated his desire to leave, and it would be little surprise if Bayern returned with another offer in the summer.