Barcelona, Ernesto Valverde Agree 1-Year Contract Extension

Barcelona have agreed on a one-year contract extension with manager Ernesto Valverde.

The Blaugrana announced the news on Friday:

The Spaniard was out of contract this summer, but he'll take charge of the team next season and have the option of staying on for the year after that, too.

Valverde took over from Luis Enrique in 2017, and in his first season in charge he guided Barca to the title in La Liga by 14 points and to their fourth consecutive Copa del Rey.

In the former, Barcelona almost managed an unbeaten campaign before a 5-4 defeat to Levante in the penultimate match of the season.

The UEFA Champions League was a source of disappointment, though, as Barca exited at the quarter-final stage for the third year running at the hands of Roma.

This season, Barca are six points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and have a second leg against Los Blancos in the Copa del Rey semi-final to come. In the Champions League, they'll face Lyon for a quarter-final place.

Despite Barca scoring 233 goals in Valverde's 96 matches in charge, he has failed to win over some sections of supporters because of the team's style of play, including Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez:

Sports writer Andy West feels Valverde is deserving of the extension, however:

Barcelona may not be playing the scintillating football their supporters became accustomed to under Pep Guardiola, but the current Manchester City manager had the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta in the prime of their careers.

Valverde took over a team still transitioning away from the pair—though the former had left in 2015—and he also had to deal with the loss of Neymar shortly after his arrival at the Camp Nou.

With his future at the club secured, the 55-year-old will look to continue delivering silverware and developing exciting young talents like Ousmane Dembele and Arthur Melo, as well as integrating Frenkie de Jong when he arrives in the summer.