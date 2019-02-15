Barcelona, Ernesto Valverde Agree 1-Year Contract Extension

Barcelona, Ernesto Valverde Agree 1-Year Contract ExtensionFebruary 15, 2019
Barcelona have agreed on a one-year contract extension with manager Ernesto Valverde.
The Blaugrana announced the news on Friday:
FC Barcelona
❗ [LATEST NEWS] Agreement to extend Ernesto Valverde's contract More info 👉 https://t.co/LiAjy53jnP https://t.co/ehuoU4V5ms
The Spaniard was out of contract this summer, but he'll take charge of the team next season and have the option of staying on for the year after that, too.
Valverde took over from Luis Enrique in 2017, and in his first season in charge he guided Barca to the title in La Liga by 14 points and to their fourth consecutive Copa del Rey.
In the former, Barcelona almost managed an unbeaten campaign before a 5-4 defeat to Levante in the penultimate match of the season.
The UEFA Champions League was a source of disappointment, though, as Barca exited at the quarter-final stage for the third year running at the hands of Roma.
This season, Barca are six points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and have a second leg against Los Blancos in the Copa del Rey semi-final to come. In the Champions League, they'll face Lyon for a quarter-final place.
Despite Barca scoring 233 goals in Valverde's 96 matches in charge, he has failed to win over some sections of supporters because of the team's style of play, including Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez:
Rafael Hernández
Yet, we saw another three valuable points for the title race in a difficult match. This is why Valverde's still coaching the squad. It's awful, unimaginative football for most of the time hidden by Messi's limitless brilliance, but we’ll see another league trophy by May.
Sports writer Andy West feels Valverde is deserving of the extension, however:
Andy West
It will receive a lot of opposition in Twitterverse, but in the real world Barça renewing Ernesto Valverde is a good thing. He's done a very solid job, won a double last year and has his team in contention for every trophy this season. Deserves to continue.
Andy West
@Xaviesque Sorry but I disagree. Especially not improving anybody. Ter Stegen, Pique, Umtiti, Alba, Lenglet, Arthur, Aleña, Dembele, Messi (yes, even Messi!) have improved under him. Few haven't. Roma was a shambles but he deserves the chance to put that right. Let's see...
Barcelona may not be playing the scintillating football their supporters became accustomed to under Pep Guardiola, but the current Manchester City manager had the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta in the prime of their careers.
Valverde took over a team still transitioning away from the pair—though the former had left in 2015—and he also had to deal with the loss of Neymar shortly after his arrival at the Camp Nou.
With his future at the club secured, the 55-year-old will look to continue delivering silverware and developing exciting young talents like Ousmane Dembele and Arthur Melo, as well as integrating Frenkie de Jong when he arrives in the summer.
