Jacob deGrom's 2018 Cy Young Award Returned by Mets Due to Damage

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2019

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom in action during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom's 2018 National League Cy Young Award was barely out of the box when it became apparent the hardware was unfit for display. 

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Mets had to return deGrom's prize to the manufacturer after it was damaged during shipment to the team's spring training complex in Florida:

DeGrom formally received his trophy last month during the Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner in Manhattan. The right-hander became the Mets' first NL Cy Young winner since R.A. Dickey in 2012.

In true Mets fashion, they can't even celebrate the one good thing that happened to them last season without something going wrong. 

