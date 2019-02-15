NFL Free Agency 2019: Predicting Where the Top RBs Will Land

0 of 7

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The NFL is unquestionably a quarterback-driven league. However, this doesn't mean running the ball is a lost art. It's very much an important aspect of modern offenses, which is why three of the league's top six rushing teams—the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints—reached Championship Game Weekend.

What has changed is how teams go about acquiring running backs. When guys like Phillip Lindsay are going from undrafted to the Pro Bowl in the same season, there isn't much incentive to overpay for a back on the open market. We aren't likely to see any blockbuster deals involving running backs in free agency this year.

However, there are some quality players who will be available. Here, you'll find some of the top options, determined by factors like past production, upside, health and age. Predictions where each player will land— based on team fit and salary cap constraints—are included.