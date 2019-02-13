Colorado Sporting Goods Store to Shut Down After Nike Ban over Colin Kaepernick

Daniel Gluskoter/Associated Press

A Colorado sporting goods store has been forced to close its doors after more than 20 years in business as the result of its owner deciding to stop selling Nike products following the brand's decision to stand behind former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the midst of his protest against social injustice.

Prime Time Sports owner Steven Martin recently revealed to KOAA 5 that he can no longer afford his lease, given Nike products were responsible for a good number of his sales:

Nike is the official apparel company of the NFL, leaving Martin without the ability to sell official player jerseys due to his boycott.

"Being a sports store without Nike is kind of like being a milk store without milk or a gas station without gas," Martin said. "How do you do it? They have a monopoly on jerseys."

Kaepernick was the first professional athlete to actively protest racial injustice and police violence at a sporting event. He initially opted to sit during the national anthem before deciding kneeling was a more appropriate solution after consulting with an Army veteran.

Kaepernick went from playing in a Super Bowl in 2013 to losing his job as the 49ers' starting quarterback to out of the NFL by the end of the 2016 season.

Although Kaepernick had not employed by any of the 32 NFL teams for a few years, he remained under contract with Nike. The Swoosh garnered a lot of attention in September 2018 when it used Kaepernick as the face of its "Dream Crazy" campaign:

And that was the end of Nike products in Martin's store.

Per KOAA 5's Laura Wilson, Martin previously canceled a scheduled autograph session for Brandon Marshall in 2016 after the Denver Broncos linebacker took a knee during the national anthem on the sideline.

"As much as I hate to admit this, perhaps there are more Brandon Marshall and Colin Kaepernick supporters out there than I realized," Martin said.

Wilson notes that Martin's online sales have dropped 15 percent over the last three years.

Martin's decision to boycott Nike may have cost him his business, but he has no regrets.

"I didn't give in to big Nike and big dollars," Martin said. "I didn't give in. I did it my way. ... I don't like losing a business over it, but I'd rather be able to live with myself."