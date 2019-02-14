Predicting the Ripple Effects of the Broncos' Trade for Joe Flacco

0 of 6

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

In news that should surprise absolutely no one, the Denver Broncos entered 2019 near the top of the list of NFL teams in need of a boost at quarterback.

The first season of Case Keenum's two-year, $36 million pact with Denver was a mess. The well-traveled passer regressed substantially relative to his 2017 breakout in Minnesota and the Broncos lost double-digit games for the second year in a row.

Speculation's been rampant that the second year of that deal would include Denver taking a quarterback with the 10th overall pick.

It now looks like what it won't include is Keenum.

As Mike Klis reported for 9 News in Denver, when the league year opens on March 13, one of the first orders of business will be the Broncos dealing a fourth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for veteran quarterback (and Super Bowl XLVII MVP) Joe Flacco. The 34-year-old made nine starts for the Ravens last year before being benched in favor of Lamar Jackson.

This is a move that could have a significant impact, not just in Denver and Baltimore, but also across the NFL.

Here's a look at the effect the deal could have, both on those teams and all the others impacted by the QB carousel losing (and likely gaining) a horse.

Round and round we go.