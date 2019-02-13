Jay Glazer Predicts Giants Will Trade Odell Beckham Jr. During Offseason

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2019

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) in action against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz/Associated Press

The New York Giants are still in rebuilding mode, and that could mean trading one of their best players.

Jay Glazer of The Athletic predicted the team will trade receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when asked for "bold predictions" for the offseason.

Beckham signed a five-year, $95 million extension with the Giants before last season, but there is apparently still uncertainty about his future with the organization.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe broke down how the trade would affect the salary cap for the Giants:

The team would also save most of the money owed in the receiver's contract, as Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk explained in December. A new team would only owe $74 million over the next five years, which represents reasonable value at the position.

Injury problems aside, Beckham is still a three-time Pro Bowler with four 1,000-yard seasons in five years in the NFL.

Even after signing his extension in the summer, the Giants were still getting calls about a possible trade during the 2018 season and reportedly got "decent offers" before the deadline, per Glazer.

Florio also reported the San Francisco 49ers would be interested in a deal this offseason if Beckham were to be made available.

Considering the 26-year-old has missed 16 games over the last two seasons due to injury and the Giants are far from contention after a 5-11 season, getting some assets for the future while saving money might not be a bad idea.

