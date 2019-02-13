Cowboys Rumors: Sean Lee Expected to Play in 2019 After Considering Retirement

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee will reportedly continue his football career in 2019 after contemplating retirement.

Per The Athletic's Calvin Watkins, Lee is expected to return for his 10th season.

Lee told reporters after Dallas' 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round on Jan. 12 he wanted to step back before making any final decision about his future.

“We will see. I am going to take some time and think about it,” Lee said. “Obviously, staying healthy is something I need to do if I want to keep playing. But I do love playing the game. I love the organization. We have to figure out the future.

With Lee expected to play next season, the Cowboys could look into negotiating a reduced salary for their veteran linebacker. He's due to make $7 million with a $10.075 million cap hit in 2019, per Spotrac.

Injuries have hindered Lee throughout his career. He's never appeared in all 16 games in a single season since being drafted in 2010. The 32-year-old only played in seven games and had a reduced role when he was healthy thanks to the emergence of rookie Leighton Vander Esch.

Lee finished 2018 with 30 combined tackles and one pass defended as the Cowboys won the NFC East for the third time in five years.