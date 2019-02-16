Metrics 101: Ranking NBA's Greatest All-Star Performances

0 of 10

EUGENE GARCIA/Getty Images

Everyone puts up highlights during the All-Star proceedings, which makes it even easier to rely on the numbers instead of our dunk-addled memories.

Though rim-rattling slams, no-look feeds and rejections that propel the ball 10 rows into the crowd all make highlight reels, we're more concerned with the raw production that's taken place during the 68-year history of the NBA's midseason exhibition. And to see how all 1,548 individual All-Star showings throughout the Association's archives stack up, we're getting objective—much like we did last year, but with one key variation.

During our 2018 version of these rankings, we limited the sport's legends to one appearance apiece. Those restrictions are now lifted to capture the true cream of the crop, even though two pre-merger legends will now account for half of the featured spots.

The methodology, though, remains the same.

Game score is by no means a perfect measure of on-court performance, but it does boil all types of contributions into a single number. We're using a slightly modified version here where every rebound (offensive and defensive) is weighted evenly to level the historical playing field. But that's not the only step toward finding All-Star Score, which serves as the lone barometer for these rankings and can be found next to each featured player's name.

Throughout league history, the complexion of these interconference contests has changed dramatically. Now more than ever, defense is entirely eschewed in favor of scoring. The last five years have now produced five of the six highest average game scores for the players involved.

In 1955, average game score bottomed out at 8.45 in a 100-91 victory for the Eastern Conference. During the West's 192-182 win in 2017, the average player had a record-setting 17.4 game score. It fell in 2018, but only to 13.94—the sixth-highest mark in the archives—in Team LeBron's 148-145 triumph.

To account for ballooning scores, we're ranking these performances using z-scores, which show how a player stood out against his competition that specific day. This takes care of changing levels of pace, various degrees of defensive intensity and the incorporation of three-point shooting.

All-Star Score is simply the z-score for each specific outing, and you can view all 1,548 marks throughout NBA history. Most of them just don't stack up against these 10 leading outings.