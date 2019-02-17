2019 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Order and Latest Projections

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Nearly two weeks removed from Super Bowl LIII, the focus shifts to prospects preparing for the 2019 NFL draft. Who's the best first-round fit for each team with a selection April 25?

Sure, there's free agency in March, but most teams look toward the draft to build and fill out a strong roster. The process begins with hitting on a potential starter on Day 1—the ideal prospect to headline the class and provide an immediate boost for the 2019 campaign.

There's a quiet period between Senior Bowl week in January and the NFL Scouting Combine, which extends between late-February and early March. We'll reflect on what the first round may look like before anticipation builds for the activities in Indianapolis. Following the projections below, there are further assessments on key selections.

1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

13. Miami Dolphins: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

15. Washington Redskins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

16. Carolina Panthers: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

17. Cleveland Browns: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

18. Minnesota Vikings: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

19. Tennessee Titans: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Devin Bush Jr., LB, Michigan

26. Indianapolis Colts: Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State

27. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

31. Los Angeles Rams: Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Denver Broncos Grab Greedy Williams at No. 10

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Last year, the Denver Broncos selected cornerback Isaac Yiadom in the third round, but he only played 263 snaps. His role will likely increase with Bradley Roby and Tramaine Brock headed for free agency. The secondary could feature two fresh faces on the perimeter with Chris Harris Jr. entrenched as the primary slot defender.

The Broncos pass defense took a step backward in total yards allowed over the past two seasons, dropping from fourth to 20th but gave up three fewer touchdowns. Instead of counting on Yiadom's progression to re-establish the cornerback spot as a strength, Denver could land arguably the top prospect at the position.

At 6'3", 184 pounds, Greedy Williams shows great range rather than strong-arm press coverage. He'll add strength in the weight room and that should help him jam wide receivers at the line of scrimmage.

Right out of the collegiate ranks, the LSU product will pose a tough challenge in deep coverage. Pass-catchers may struggle to burn him 10-15 yards downfield because of his reach and quickness when he's closing on the football.

Williams' eight interceptions and 19 pass breakups over the last two years could catch the front office's attention as head coach Vic Fangio looks to develop playmakers in the secondary.

Green Bay Packers Bolster Pass Rush with Jachai Polite at No. 12

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Based on his production last season, Kyler Fackrell could develop into the Green Bay Packers' best second-level pass-rusher for the long term. He logged three sacks on two occasions in Weeks 4 and 11. Nick Perry hasn't been able to match his 2016 term in which he recorded 11 sacks. Clay Matthews will become a free agent in March. If he returns on a new deal, the 32-year-old may assume a limited role.

The Packers will have two first-round picks because of last year's trade with the New Orleans Saints, who moved up to No. 14 overall to take defensive end Marcus Davenport. This time around, Green Bay keeps its selection and takes a pass-rusher to strengthen Mike Pettine's unit.

Jachai Polite displayed speed, bend and relentless motor as a breakout junior at Florida; he notched 11 sacks after logging four combined between his freshman and sophomore terms.

At 6'2", 242 pounds, the former Gator isn't a lean edge-rusher with long arms or a power bull-rusher who collapses the pocket with brute force. However, he turned the corner with regularity. Oftentimes, he left offensive linemen behind with a fluid spin move.

The Packers coaching staff should focus on adding pass-rushing tricks to Polite's arsenal. With that, the defense may end up with a perennial Pro Bowler on the edge.

Minnesota Vikings Take Andre Dillard at No. 18

Young Kwak/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings may opt to shuffle their offensive linemen, again. Last offseason, the coaching staff permanently moved Mike Remmers from right tackle to guard on the same side. The experiment didn't work out well, and the front office may move on from him following his struggles at the new position.

According to Minneapolis Star-Tribune's Andrew Krammer, left tackle Riley Reiff may move inside this year. "One thing the coaching staff will consider this spring is moving left tackle Riley Reiff to a different spot, possibly to guard, according to a source familiar with the team’s thinking," he wrote.

The potential move would obviously leave a void on the blind side, a premium position on the offensive line. Assuming Alabama's Jonah Williams comes off the board within the top 15 picks, the Vikings would still have a solid first-round option remaining in the left-tackle pool.

Andre Dillard had an impressive showing during Senior Bowl week, per Arif Hasan of The Athletic. "Dillard did an incredible job attacking pass-rushers and controlling their movement," Hasan wrote. "His grip strength made it easy for him to direct the force of opposing pass-rushers and his balance was on display all week."

Over the last three seasons, Dillard started at left tackle in Mike Leach's pass-heavy offense at Washington State. According to The Athletic's Dane Brugler, he allowed just one sack in 2018.

The Vikings ranked sixth in pass attempts with Kirk Cousins under center in the last term. Even though offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski may want to mix in more rush attempts (ranked 27th in total carries in 2018), Minnesota can breathe a sigh relief with Dillard protecting its $84 million quarterback on the end.