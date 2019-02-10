Missouri State's Jarred Dixon Banks Game-Winning Miracle 3 at the Buzzer

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2019

Missouri State's Jarred Dixon (11) heads to the basket past Northern Iowa's Jeremy Morgan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference men's tournament Friday, March 3, 2017, in St. Louis. Missouri State won 70-64. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Missouri State has had a forgettable year, but the team produced one of the most memorable plays of the 2018-19 season.

Jarred Dixon beat Illinois State Sunday on a half-court shot after a wild scramble for the ball in the closing seconds:

The Bears trailed by five with less than 10 seconds left, but Josh Webster kept the game alive with an and-1. A loose ball on the ensuing inbound created the opportunity for Dixon to knock down the deep shot for the 66-65 win.

It seemed like nearly every player on the court hit the ground at some point during the play, but it was the last man back on defense who ended up with the ball.

Missouri State improved to 13-12 on the year with the win, including 7-5 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Regardless of how the rest of the season goes, however, this play will likely be the highlight of the year.

