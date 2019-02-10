Ariana Grande on Being Hit by Pucks as Kid: Started from the Bottom Now We Here

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2019

FILE - In a Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 file photo, Ariana Grande attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36, in New York. Ariana Grande has cancelled a Las Vegas performance scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Ariana Grande must have said "Thank you, next" to the first hockey puck that struck her as a young child because it wouldn’t be the last time it happened.

The musician shared a story from when she was five years old and attending Florida Panthers games that revealed she was struck by a puck twice, saying "started from the bottom now we here." It made her the first fan at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, to be struck by a puck:

A 2015 Fox Sports article noted she was raised a Panthers fan in Boca Raton, Florida, and would attend games.

The NHL invited her to return to an arena and watch some more hockey, although it would be understandable if she was hesitant:

Maybe she should return as a goaltender because her ability to deflect pucks and keep going is clearly second to none.

