Robert Whittaker Withdraws from UFC 234 vs. Kelvin Gastelum Due to Hernia Injury

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Robert Whittaker has withdrawn from his showdown against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 234 on Saturday night in Melbourne, Australia, due to a hernia, UFC president Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Okamoto reported on Saturday that Whittaker was taken to the hospital after feeling pain in his abdomen on Friday night:

Per Okamoto, White also revealed that Whittaker will be undergoing a procedure on Saturday to address the issue. The hospitalization was not the product of any weight-cutting issues.

Whittaker (21-4-0) is the middleweight champion and was looking to defend his title against Gastelum (16-3-0). He last fought back on June 9, 2018, when he defeated Yoel Romero via split decision.

In July 2018, Whittaker told Ariel Helwani (h/t ESPN's Greg Rosenstein) that he would not be able to defend his title until 2019 because of injuries. He broke his right hand against Romero and suffered ligament damage in his left hand. He underwent surgery and used the second half of the year to recover.

The 28-year-old has not lost a fight since 2014, when he was bested by Stephen Thompson. His unbeaten streak spans his last nine bouts.

Here is a look at the updated UFC 234 card, with the Israel Adesanya-Anderson Silva clash now headlining the event:

Whittaker's withdrawal takes away some star power, but there is still plenty to keep an eye on throughout the night.