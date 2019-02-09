Tony Romo Withdraws from 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Due to 'Commitment at Home'

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Tony Romo's appearance at the 2019 Pebble Beach National Pro-Am came to an abrupt end when he withdrew from the tournament Saturday.

Per ESPN.com, Romo cited a "commitment at home" as the reason he left the California even prior to the start of the third round.

Romo was paired with Jim Furyk for the tournament. The duo ended the first two rounds in a tie for 53rd place at nine under par.

Friday's second round included Romo's wild tee shot on No. 15, which went into a hospitality tent before he nearly holed out on his second shot:

The PGA Tour announced Trent Newby would be Furyk's partner for the remainder of the weekend.

Romo is an accomplished golfer in addition to his previous career as a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He won multiple tournaments as an amateur and made his PGA Tour debut in March 2018 at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.