Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2019: Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth Tied for Lead

Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth were two of five golfers tied for the lead at the 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday when play was called due to inclement weather late in the second round.

Along with Mickelson and Spieth, the other golfers tied for the lead at 10-under with nearly two rounds in the books in Pebble Beach, California, are Lucas Glover, Paul Casey and Scott Langley.

Here is a look at the top of the leaderboard, courtesy of PGATour.com:

T1. Phil Mickelson: -10 (68)

T1. Paul Casey: -10 (64)

T1. Lucas Glover: -10 (66)

T1. Scott Langley: -10 (69)

T1. Jordan Spieth: -10 (thru 16)

6. Jason Day: -9 (thru 15)

7. Scott Piercy: -8 (thru 15)

T8. Seven Tied: -7

Langley entered the second round in a tie for first with Brian Gay. While Gay faded into a tie for eighth, Langley managed to stay in first, although he was joined by several well-known contenders.

Mickelson is among them after finishing the opening round one shot out of first, and according to Golf Channel's Justin Ray, his 10-under score bodes well for his chances of winning based on his history at Pebble Beach:

A pair of veterans in Glover and Casey will look to spoil Mickelson's bid for a victory, though, as will Spieth.

If Spieth manages to prevail, it will mark his first win since the 2017 Open Championship after going winless in 2018.

Lefty played Spyglass Hill Golf Course on Friday and enjoyed a solid round, finishing with a four-under 68.

Mickelson played the back nine first and fought his way into the outright lead with a birdie on the par-four 17th due, in part, to a near-perfect wedge shot:

He followed that up with another birdie on the 18th to make the turn at four under on the day.

His next birdie came on the par-three third when he placed his tee shot within 10 feet and confidently sunk his birdie putt:

Mickelson moved to six under on the round with a birdie on No. 5 as well, but he struggled mightily down the stretch.

After posting three straight bogeys on Nos. 6, 7 and 8, Mickelson stopped the bleeding with a birdie on the par-four ninth to close out his round on a positive note.

While Mickelson left some good scores on the course due to his late-round issues, Jason Sobel of The Action Network noted that Lefty put in some extra work to ensure a strong performance at Pebble Beach:

Like Mickelson, Spieth got off to a red-hot start Friday on the back nine at Spyglass.

After birdieing No. 10 to open his day, Spieth set himself up with a great chip on the par-five 11th and came through with another birdie:

Spieth then birdied the 14th, 15th and 16th holes, including a long, breaking putt on the latter that snuck into the hole:

The 25-year-old made the turn at five under on the day after shooting five-under Thursday as well.

Spieth couldn't get his score any lower, but he played mistake-free golf with seven consecutive birdies as part of his second nine before weather ended his day early on No. 8.

The three-time major winner will have a chance to seize the outright lead when he finishes up his round Saturday, although he will have some competition in that regard from Jason Day, who is just one behind the leaders with three holes left in his second round.

Among other players in the mix at the top of the leaderboard, Casey had the best round with a seven-under 64 at Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

Casey had four birdies and an eagle on his front nine and finished up with one birdie over his final nine holes.

Glover also played well with a six-under 66 at Pebble Beach Golf Links, while Langley shot a three-under 69 at Spyglass.

While the pros had some impressive highlights Friday, the amateurs got involved as well at the Pebble-Beach Pro-Am.

Specifically, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS football announcer Tony Romo showed off his golf skills.

Romo, who played in last year's PGA Tour Corales Puntacanta Resort and Club Championship and has attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open, dazzled spectators by placing a shot from the tent area within a few inches of the hole:

He also showed off his chipping ability by spinning one close to the hole later in the round:

Most impressively, Romo got the job done in rainy and windy conditions that resulted in play getting halted.

The suspension of the second round figures to add to the drama of the tournament, along with the fact that so many quality players are either in the lead or within striking distance of it.

With big names like Mickelson, Spieth and Day in the mix, the 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am has everything needed to draw in golf fans over the weekend.