Watch Tony Romo's Incredible Shot from Pebble Beach Pro-Am Hospitality Tent

Tony Romo's predictive powers apparently extend to the golf course as well.

On the 15th hole in the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, an errant shot from Romo landed in a hospitality tent. Although one might have suspected that was a mistake, it merely set up the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback for an excellent approach to the green.

In addition to enjoying a successful NFL career, Romo has dabbled in golf on occasion. Most recently, he competed in the 2018 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, missing the cut by 16 strokes.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported in January that CBS was attempting to sign Romo to an extension as he enters the final year of his deal to be the lead analyst for the network's NFL coverage.

Rather than worrying about Romo bolting for a new network, CBS might have to be more concerned with the four-time Pro Bowler joining the PGA Tour.