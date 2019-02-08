Dana White: Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone Would Happen Before Khabib

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White isn't sure if a Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch will happen anytime soon, but he is on board for a potential McGregor-Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone showdown in the meantime.

White recently told TMZ Sports that McGregor and Nurmagomedov are "going to fight other people before they fight each other again," and that a McGregor-Cowboy fight could be a possibility for 2019:

Nurmagomedov and McGregor went head-to-head at UFC 229 in October 2018, with Nurmagomedov emerging victorious via fourth-round submission. And while there was plenty of hype surrounding the fight, the post-fight action overshadowed the event.

After securing the victory, Nurmagomedov jumped out of the Octagon and went after McGregor's corner. Meanwhile, McGregor was attacked while still in the Octagon.

Nurmagomedov was suspended nine months with a $500,000 fine levied against him for his role in the Las Vegas brawl. McGregor was handed a six-month ban and a $50,000 fine.

It was an ugly incident for the UFC, but it certainly created plenty of hype for a potential rematch.

For now, though, UFC fans may have to settle for a McGregor-Cowboy bout.

Back in November, Cerrone teased fans on social media:

The two fighters then engaged with each other on Twitter last month:

White did not give any possible dates for McGregor (21-4-0) and Cerrone (35-11-0) to square off, but it sounds like fans should keep an eye out for further developments.