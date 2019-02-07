Former Bulls, Knicks C Eddy Curry Enters BIG3 Draft Pool

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The BIG3 league announced Thursday that former NBA center Eddy Curry entered its draft pool ahead of the league's third season.

Curry spent 11 seasons in the NBA. The bulk of that time came with the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks. He spent one year apiece with the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks before his career drew to a close after the 2012-13 season.

Curry, the No. 4 pick in the 2001 draft, averaged 12.9 points and 5.2 rebounds.

The 36-year-old also spent a season with the Zhejiang Golden Bulls in China. He made 29 appearances, averaging 23.0 points and 10.1 rebounds.

BIG3 has become a haven for former NBA players who have little hope of returning to the league. Former Los Angeles Clippers swingman Corey Maggette was the 2018 BIG3 MVP and helped lead Power to a championship.

In addition to Curry, BIG3 confirmed on Thursday that Lamar Odom will be available in the 2019 draft. They join a group that includes Daniel Gibson, Royce White, Steve Blake and C.J. Watson.

Curry took part in the BIG3's 2018 combine but went undrafted in the three-round affair.