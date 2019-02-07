Report: Josh Gordon, Martavis Bryant Could Apply for NFL Reinstatement in May

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 09: Josh Gordon #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon and Oakland Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant are both currently facing indefinite suspensions from the NFL, but they could apply for reinstatement and return by next season's training camp, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The NFLPA could lay the ground work for reinstatement in May, assuming the duo follows their treatment plan.

Gordon has been receiving treatment in Gainesville, Florida, at an inpatient center following his latest suspension for substance abuse. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he had multiple violations of the drug policy, which included failed tests for "more than marijuana."

The 27-year-old had already missed more than two seasons due to multiple suspensions in the past, but he was finally reinstated in 2017 for the final five games of the year.

He appeared in one game for the Cleveland Browns in 2018 before being traded to New England, where he totaled 720 receiving yards in 11 appearances. Unfortunately, his season ended early after his violated terms of reinstatement.

Bryant was suspended indefinitely in December after a knee injury already ended his year after just eight games. He had also missed significant time in the past due to substance abuse violations, including his missed 2016 season due to suspension.

The challenge for both receivers will be to find a way to stay clean. If they can do that, they have a chance to lift their suspensions and play next season.

