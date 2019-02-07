Turner Sports, Caesars Entertainment Announce Gaming Partnership

John Locher/Associated Press

Turner Sports and Caesars Entertainment announced Thursday an all-new partnership to develop gaming-related sports content.

Per a joint press release from the two companies, Caesars Palace in Las Vegas will be home to a first-of-its-kind Bleacher Report studio that will include programming geared toward gaming and regular editorial content.

"The sports gaming industry is rapidly growing and Turner is poised to be an industry leader in the development of gaming-related content experiences," said Lenny Daniels, President of Turner Sports. "Gaming content will be a key driver for increasing fan engagement across all platforms, including time spent watching live sporting events and other criteria that impact television viewership. We're excited to form this groundbreaking relationship with Caesars, a proven leader in sports gaming, as we collaborate to deliver the best gaming-related content experiences for our fans."

"Caesars Entertainment continues to redefine its role as a sports authority in the gaming-hospitality industry," said Mark Frissora, President and Chief Executive Officer for Caesars Entertainment. "Aligning with one of the most influential brands in all of sports media allows Caesars Entertainment to amplify its sports-gaming experience for guests across our global empire and also reach millions of fans who engage with Bleacher Report for premier content every day."

Full details of the B/R studio, which is still under construction, will be made available in the near future. Caesars will also serve as a gaming and sponsorship partner with Bleacher Report as part of the agreement.

Fans will receive access to the gaming-related programming and editorial content through the official B/R app.

Editor's note: Bleacher Report is a division of Turner Sports.