Cam Newton Says He Couldn't Throw Farther Than 30 Yards with Shoulder Injury

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was unable to throw the ball beyond 30 yards after injuring his shoulder.

Newton shared a video Thursday in which he discussed his shoulder surgery last month and why he felt the need to have the procedure.

"I was trying to keep up as much as possible until the wheels fell off," he said (h/t Bill Voth of Black & Blue Review).

