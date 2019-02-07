Cam Newton Says He Couldn't Throw Farther Than 30 Yards with Shoulder Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 23: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field after being defeated by the Atlanta Falcons 24-10 at Bank of America Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was unable to throw the ball beyond 30 yards after injuring his shoulder.

Newton shared a video Thursday in which he discussed his shoulder surgery last month and why he felt the need to have the procedure.

"I was trying to keep up as much as possible until the wheels fell off," he said (h/t Bill Voth of Black & Blue Review).

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Draft's Biggest Risers, Fallers in the Last Month 📈📉

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Draft's Biggest Risers, Fallers in the Last Month 📈📉

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Funchess Maintains He Wants to Remain with Panthers

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Funchess Maintains He Wants to Remain with Panthers

    Carolina Panthers
    via Carolina Panthers

    Which QBs Are Ready to Start as Rookies?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Which QBs Are Ready to Start as Rookies?

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Dolphins Have a Plan for the 1st Time Since Parcells Era

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dolphins Have a Plan for the 1st Time Since Parcells Era

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report