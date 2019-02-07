Vince Young to 'Take Aggressive Actions' to Prevent Another DWI Arrest

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, former Texas NCAA college football quarterback Vince Young stands on the sideline during the first half of the NCAA Big 12 Conference championship against Oklahoma, in Arlington, Texas. Texas quarterback Vince Young and Notre Dame speedster Raghib Ismail have been selected, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, along with 11 other players and two coaches. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)
Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Former NFL and University of Texas quarterback Vince Young spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday about his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated this week.

According to TMZ Sports, Young said that he intends to take steps to ensure that a similar incident doesn't happen in the future: "I deeply apologize for letting my family, my friends and my fans down. ... With the help of God and my loved ones, I am going to take aggressive actions to make sure this never happens again. I take full responsibility for my actions."

TMZ Sports reported that Young was arrested early Monday morning in Fort Bend County, Texas.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

