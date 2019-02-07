Vince Young to 'Take Aggressive Actions' to Prevent Another DWI Arrest

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Former NFL and University of Texas quarterback Vince Young spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday about his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated this week.

According to TMZ Sports, Young said that he intends to take steps to ensure that a similar incident doesn't happen in the future: "I deeply apologize for letting my family, my friends and my fans down. ... With the help of God and my loved ones, I am going to take aggressive actions to make sure this never happens again. I take full responsibility for my actions."

TMZ Sports reported that Young was arrested early Monday morning in Fort Bend County, Texas.

