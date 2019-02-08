NFL Teams Entering Make-or-Break Offseasons in 2019

0 of 8

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The NFL offseason is upon us. For the fans of some franchises, this can bring a sense of hope for 2019. For others, it can bring a bit of anxiety. After all, we just saw a quarter of the league's teams change head coaches, and a poor showing next season could lead to your favorite team making some drastic changes.

Poor seasons, of course, often begin in the offseason. A few missteps can lead to a team being downright bad—like the Khalil Mack-less Oakland Raiders—or slipping out of contention. Both the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars were in the latter category thanks in part to their quarterback choices in the 2018 offseason.

Offseasons can go both directions, though. Look at the Los Angeles Rams, who made some critical moves to get over the hump and into the Super Bowl. They easily could have been in the same position as Minnesota and Jacksonville.

The following eight teams have the most riding on their respective 2019 offseasons. The next few months could lead to some significant changes for them or drastically alter the perceptions of their franchises.