NFL Mock Draft 2019: Full 1st-Round Projections for Class' Top Prospects

The 2018 NFL season was a memorable one. Sure, another New England Patriots Super Bowl will eventually blend in with the rest, but there were some terrific young players kicking off what should be a bright future for the NFL.

Players like Patrick Mahomes Darius Leonard, Saquon Barkley and Baker Mayfield all had 2018 seasons that now sit in the record books. They all also happen to be former first-round picks. This coming April, teams will be looking to grab similar players in the first round.

Which players will end up going in the first round? Read on for a full first-round mock—based on both player potential and team needs—followed by an up-close look at some of the draft's top prospects.

2019 NFL Mock Draft, Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

14. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

16. Carolina Panthers: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

17. Cleveland Browns: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

31. Los Angeles Rams: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Mayfield had a tremendous rookie season in 2018. The former Heisman winner set a new NFL rookie touchdown record with 27 scoring strikes—in just 14 games—and he helped lift the Cleveland Browns franchise back to relevance almost as soon as he secured the starting job.

Woebegone franchises will be looking for their own versions of Mayfield this April, which is why it's a big deal that Kyler Murray declared for the NFL draft.

Like Mayfield, Murray is a former Sooner signal-caller entering the draft fresh off a Heisman win. Also like Mayfield, he is an undersized quarterback with questions about his ability to adapt to the NFL game—though Mayfield certainly doesn't question his former understudy.

"People are going to say the size thing, but they said that about me," Mayfield said, per Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today. "To me, that doesn’t matter. You’ve got to look at the intangibles. He’s a leader. He can make every throw. He’s a natural passer, and he can run."

There is certainly a lot to like about Murray's game, and if he's fully committed to playing football over baseball at the pro level, he's a slam-dunk pick for a quarterback-needy team like the Miami Dolphins.

No official decision has been made yet, but the Dolphins are expected to part with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

This year's draft may not feature a generational running back in the mold of Barley, but that doesn't mean we might not see a ball-carrier go at the top of Round 1. In fact, NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah recently predicted one going in the top five of his mock draft.

The back in question is former Alabama standout Josh Jacobs.

"Jacobs is a dynamic player with ideal toughness," Jeremiah wrote of Jacobs, who he airs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fifth overall feels high for Jacobs, but it definitely wouldn't be a surprise to see him as the first running back off the board. While Jacobs wasn't the workhorse back for the Crimson Tide—he only had 120 carries in 2018—he has a lost of intriguing traits.

Jacobs has a great combination of burst, vision and receiving ability, as evidenced by his 5.33 yards-per-carry average, 20 receptions for 247 yards and 14 total touchdowns this past season. The limited workload may actually be a selling point, as it means Jacobs should have plenty of tread left on the proverbial tires.

The big question is whether the value is right for a running back in the top five. The rookie campaigns of buys like Nick Chubb and Phillip Lindsay in 2018 would suggest it isn't. Chubb was taken in the second round, while Lindsay wasn't drafted at all.

While a team might not get a Barkley-type talent outside the top of Round 1, it can find a quality starter later.

Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

While quality running backs are found in the later rounds all the time, the same isn't true for top-tier pass-rushers. Myles Garrett, who had 13.5 sacks in 2018 was a former No. 1 overall pick. Bradley Chubb, who had 12.0 sacks as a rookie last season, was taken fifth overall.

There are a few quality pass-rushers in this year's draft class who won't be lasting long on opening night. Kentucky's Josh Allen is one of them, and he even might overtake Ohio State's Nick Bosa as the first sack-artist off the board.

Allen, who had 17.0 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss in 2018, is worthy of the top pick based on his own merit. However, scheme could also have a little something to do with how things unfold. The Arizona Cardinals hold the first overall pick in Round 1. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim announced early in the offseason that the team plans to return to a 3-4 base defense:

This could lead to Allen being higher on Arizona's draft board than Bosa, who is better suited to play defensive end. At 6'4" and 258 pounds, Allen is ideally built to come off the edge from the linebacker spot.

Of course, if a team falls in love with one of the top quarterbacks in this draft, the Cardinals may end up trading down instead of selecting any defender at No. 1 overall.