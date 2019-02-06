Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers: Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins (29-17-7) will take on their second opponent from New York in as many days on Wednesday when they visit the Rangers (22-22-8) as solid road favorites at sportsbooks.

The Bruins took down the Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders 3-1 at home on Tuesday, and they have won six of the last seven times they have played the second game of a back-to-back.

NHL betting line: The Bruins opened as -140 favorites (wager $140 to win $100); the total is at six goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Bruins can pay on the NHL odds

Outside of Boston's stellar mark recently in the second game of a back-to-back, this team is clearly superior when compared to New York. The Bruins have won two games in a row overall after beating the Islanders, and they had lost three straight before that, but all by one goal.

One of those losses came against the Rangers 3-2 at home on January 19 with backup goaltender Jaroslav Halak (13-9-3, 2.49 goals-against average) in net, and he is expected to get the call again following a three-game break.

Why the Rangers can pay on the NHL odds

The Rangers bring a solid home record into this matchup at 13-8-6, and that includes three consecutive losses at Madison Square Garden by one goal apiece.

While they have also dropped three of their last four overall, they won four of five prior to this skid, outscoring the opposition 13-7 during a three-game winning streak to cap that run.

New York may still be a seller before the NHL trade deadline—now less than three weeks away—but the team is playing well together at times and putting in the effort.

Bruins vs. Rangers NHL betting pick

The city of Boston is caught up in Patriot-mania, and the Bruins fed off that on Tuesday in their win over the Islanders. This is a classic letdown spot for them, though, especially against a team that has won eight of the past nine meetings such as the Rangers.

New York found a way to limit Boston to two goals or less in all eight of those wins, so look for the team's defense to come through again and help earn a victory as a home underdog.

OddsShark computer pick: 3.2-2.2, Bruins (Get NHL picks on every game via the OddsShark computer)

NHL betting trends

The total has gone under in four of Boston's last five games.

The total has gone under in 16 of Boston's last 22 games on the road.

NY Rangers is 8-1 in its last nine games when playing Boston.

