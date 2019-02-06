2019 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects Entering Offseason

Jim Lytle/Associated Press

The New England Patriots celebrated their victory in Super Bowl LIII with a parade a couple days after the game itself. They'll likely bask in the afterglow of their big win for a little while longer, but before long, it'll be back to business and the 2019 NFL offseason.

For the other 31 franchises, the offseason has already begun. Most have already spent more than a month surveying the free-agent and draft landscapes, hoping to make up some ground on the Patriots this spring.

While free agency will certainly play a role in shaping the 2019 season, the draft is where the building blocks of dynasties like New England's are found. Sure, the Patriots had their fair share of veteran additions last offseason, but guys like Tom Brady and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman were acquired long ago in the draft.

Is there a Brady or an Edelman in this year's draft? There's no way to be certain. What is certain is that if teams believe they've identified a future MVP, they're not going to allow them to go undrafted until the final few rounds. These prospects will be drafted in Round 1, a round that's being mocked here, accompanied by some of the latest draft-related buzz.

2019 NFL Mock Draft, Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

14. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

16. Carolina Panthers: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

17. Cleveland Browns: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

31. Los Angeles Rams: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

32. New England Patriots: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Foles Will Hit Free Agency

For now, quarterbacks are still being mocked to the New York Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars. This could change for at least one of the two teams after the start of free agency, especially if a certain former Super Bowl MVP lands with one of them.

The Philadelphia Eagles have exercised their 2019 option on quarterback Nick Foles. The former backup-turned-playoff hero is set to earn $20.6 million with Philadelphia for the coming season. However, he is expected to "buy his freedom" by paying back $2 million and voiding the option, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:

This means one of two things are now likely to happen. Either the Eagles will apply the franchise tag and try to trade Foles, or he'll enter the open market. Either way, he could change the complexion of the first round if he lands with one of the first quarterback-needy teams on the board.

Jacksonville feels like the most likely destination for Foles for a couple reasons. For starters, his former quarterbacks coach with the Eagles, John DeFilippo, is now the Jaguars offensive coordinator. Secondly, there's almost no way the Eagles would trade him to New York if he is franchised.

Browns Interested in Targeting Simmons

For the first time in quite some time, the Cleveland Browns head into the offseason with options. They don't need a quarterback or a running back or a No. 1 pass-rusher or a No. 1 cornerback. General manager John Dorsey can target complementary pieces in free agency and the draft—and one of the targets may be former Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

According to Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com, the Browns are already targeting Simmons.

"I may demand a mulligan on this pick, but a terrific source tells me the belief is that Brown general manager John Dorsey will select Simmons," Pauline wrote in a recent mock draft.

While Cleveland could certainly use a stud defender in the middle of their defensive front—opponents averaged 4.7 yards per carry—there's a lot that could move the Browns away from Simmons between now and April.

For one, the Browns still have to navigate free agency. For two, they have to convince themselves that Simmons won't bring character issues to the locker room. He was arrested back in 2016 after video surfaced of him in a physical altercation with a woman.

Dorsey made it clear that he won't tolerate character-related distractions when he shipped off Josh Gordon early in the 2018 season.

Is Ed Oliver Starting to Slide?

Early in the 2018 season, Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver looked like one of the best defensive prospects in this draft class. However, the rise of guys like Josh Allen and Quinnen Williams have caused Oliver to lose a little bit of his luster.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. even recently mocked him outside of the top 10, going to the Atlanta Falcons at 14th overall.

Oliver simply isn't the hot name he was just a couple months ago. This could be due to teams over-analyzing his 2018 season—as they are want to do—or it could be because of concerns about his size. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein believes teams may need to consider playing him at inside linebacker instead of defensive tackle:

Of course, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald was also considered an undersized prospect when he was coming out. He's currently listed at 6'0" and 284 pounds. Oliver is listed at 6'3" and 292 pounds, though as Zierlein points out, he is likely smaller. However, if Oliver is close to Donald's size, it would be ridiculous to think he can't play on the interior line at the NFL level.