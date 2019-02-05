49ers Rumors: Wes Welker to Be Named San Francisco's WRs Coach

Bob Levey/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are set to hire Wes Welker as their new wide receivers coach.

Matt Barrows of The Athletic reported the news.

Welker, 37, served as an offensive assistant under Bill O'Brien with the Houston Texans since 2017. He played 12 seasons in the NFL, making five Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams.

It's unclear whether Welker would have returned to the Texans in any capacity. The team did not list him last month in a staffing announcement, and Welker also interviewed with the Green Bay Packers.

The 49ers passing game struggled in 2018, thanks in large part to a torn ACL from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Their wide receiver corps is among the worst in football and will likely get a boost this offseason via free agency or the draft.

Welker could also work closely with wideout Trent Taylor, who has drawn comparisons to Welker.

"A lot of times you hear people say, 'This guy is the next Wes Welker,'" Tony Franklin, Taylor's offensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech, told Eric Branch of the SFGate. "Every small, white kid's been Wes Welker since Wes Welker became a star. I'm telling you, Trent Taylor really is."

Mike LaFleur is currently listed as San Francisco's wide receivers coach but will likely receive a title upgrade as part of the hire.