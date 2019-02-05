NFL Rumors: Jets Not Interested in Leonard Williams Trade, Open to New Contract

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Jets reportedly are not planning on trading defensive tackle Leonard Williams and would be open to giving him a contract extension, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, though there haven't been any contract talks to this point.

One Jets source said "it would be stupid" to trade the 24-year-old Williams amid rumors that the team could move on from him this offseason.

Williams didn't have his best season in 2018, though he was still very solid, registering 42 tackles and five sacks. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 78.2 on the year, 30th among interior defensive lineman.

The Jets also already picked up Williams $14.2 million fifth-year option, but the former USC star could become a free agent after the 2019 season. And Mehta noted that the Jets currently have the financial flexibility to potentially use the franchise tag on Williams next offseason, which would sit around $18 million, if the sides can't agree on a contract extension.

One factor that could influence Williams to remain with the Jets is the addition of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Mehta broke down how the defensive coordinator is expected to utilize his playmaking defensive tackle:

"The new Jets defensive coordinator is expected to move Leonard Williams to the three-technique (lining up on the outside shoulder of the guard) along his defensive line.