Yankees News: Aaron Judge Talks Bryce Harper's Free Agency in TMZ Interview

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is in favor of the Bronx Bombers pursuing Bryce Harper in free agency.

In an interview with TMZ Sports on Monday, Judge was firmly behind the idea of adding the superstar slugger to the fold:

"Any time you can add an MVP to a team, it's going to make them better," Judge said.

Judge even suggested that he would be willing to move out of his right field spot in order to accommodate Harper if need be: "Wherever he wants to play, wherever he wants to play—we'll make it work."

The Yankees have not been linked to Harper recently, and Gabe Lacques of USA Today listed the San Diego Padres, Washington Nationals, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox as the four finalists to sign him Monday.

If New York did sign Harper, though, it would require some creativity on the part of manager Aaron Boone.

Either Judge or Harper could move to left field with Aaron Hicks manning center, Giancarlo Stanton serving as the designated hitter and Brett Gardner settling into a role as an extra outfielder.

The Yankees don't necessarily need another big bat in their already stacked lineup, but Harper would give them the type of lefty power swing that plays perfectly at Yankee Stadium.

Also, Judge, Stanton and Harper would form one of the best power-hitting trios in recent memory.

Stanton and Judge are two seasons removed from 59- and 52-homer efforts, respectively.

Stanton clubbed 38 in his first season as a Yankee, while Judge finished with 27 in just 112 games.

Harper hit .249 with 34 home runs and 100 RBI with the Nats last season, but his career high came in his MVP season of 2015, when he hit 42 out of the park.

Although it is somewhat difficult to envision the Yankees pursuing Harper, given how active they have already been in free agency, he would be a game-changing signing who would aid significantly in closing the gap between New York and the rival Boston Red Sox.