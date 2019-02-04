Patriots vs. Rams Super Bowl Seen by 100.7M Viewers; Smallest Audience in Decade

Al Bello/Getty Images

A Super Bowl with just one combined touchdown between the two teams wasn't enough to draw in audience numbers equivalent to the last 10 years.

According to the Associated Press, 100.7 million viewers saw the New England Patriots' 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The number represented a 3 percent drop from last year's total and the smallest Super Bowl audience in a decade.

The AP noted 2009 was the last time the audience total for the Super Bowl dropped below 100 million, although it has decreased every year since 114.4 million watched in 2015.

The quality of the game surely didn't help with the television ratings, as it was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history. It was 3-3 entering the fourth quarter, and any potential drama of a final drive with the game on the line was eliminated when Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski drilled a 41-yard field goal with one minute, 12 seconds remaining to push his team's lead to 10.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman won the MVP with 10 catches for 141 yards, but even he didn't find the end zone.

There is also something to be said about Patriots fatigue. They have been in four of the last five Super Bowls and nine total since they drafted Tom Brady in 2000. New England playing for the Lombardi Trophy is almost a given at this point, and the audience has decreased as the AFC's representative has grown repetitive.

Even the NFC Championship Game contributed to the lower ratings, as Mike Scott of the Times-Picayune noted the city of New Orleans participated in a citywide no-watch party following the Saints' controversial loss to the Rams.

Officials didn't throw a flag on what appeared to be obvious pass interference on a critical third-down play in the NFC Championship Game, and the Saints eventually lost in overtime instead of having the opportunity to win with a last-second field goal. The protest led to a 26.2 rating for the Super Bowl in New Orleans, which Scott called "a dramatic decline."

He noted last year's Super Bowl—which also featured the Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles—earned a 53 rating in the home of the Saints.

With fans protesting, touchdowns missing and the Patriots playing again, this year's Super Bowl did not draw the type of audience numbers the NFL is accustomed to seeing.