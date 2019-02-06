NFL Draft 2019: All-Sleeper Team

0 of 12

MIKE STONE/Associated Press

What constitutes an NFL draft sleeper? The designation has changed over the years as the event has become widely covered.

Draft coverage has grown from a cottage industry of part-time writers interested in the league's talent acquisition process into a three-day gala simulcast on three major networks (including ABC for the first time this year).

Formerly, prospects no one knew anything about were deemed sleepers. Today, "sleeper" is a euphemism for lesser-known prospects who are usually selected in the later rounds but have the potential to contribute.

Diamonds in the rough are difficult to unearth thanks to the expansive coverage, but they're still out there. For example, no one foresaw the reigning Super Bowl MVP, Julian Edelman, who played quarterback at Kent State, as a future star. Someone on the New England Patriots did, though.

Sight beyond sight is needed to identify talented performers who aren't highly regarded.

For Bleacher Report's purposes, the 2019 NFL Draft All-Sleeper Team will be exclusively made up of projected Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) prospects who don't receive much attention despite their obvious talent.