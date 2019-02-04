Aaron Rodgers Won't Have Surgery on Knee Injury Suffered in Week 1 vs. Bears

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he will not be undergoing surgery for the injured left knee that plagued him during the 2018 season.

He spoke about the injury and the decision to forego surgery during an appearance on the NFL Network over the weekend (h/t Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com):

"I feel great. My body feels really good. Instead of getting surgery postseason, decided to kind of go through a different routine with my knee than I've done in the past, and I'm feeling really, really good. Got a concussion the last game, that's cleared up. I'm feeling really good. I'm getting back into my workout routine, but the first month of the offseason is a lot about yoga and traveling."

