The Ideal Target for Every NFL Team in 2019 Free Agency

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The 2018 season didn't go so well for the Arizona Cardinals or rookie quarterback Josh Rosen. As for first-year head coach Steve Wilks, he's not in town anymore.

The Redbirds have turned to a relatively unproven young coach with something of a track record for developing young quarterbacks in Kliff Kingsbury to lead the team out of the NFL's basement. But if Kingsbury and Rosen are to fare any better in 2019 than the latter did in 2018, the Cardinals have to get better at protecting their QB.

Arizona ranked 25th or worse in both run blocking and pass protection last year, per Football Outsiders.

Denver Broncos center Matt Paradis is not only considered the No. 1 available center in free agency this year; in the eyes of some, he's the top offensive lineman available in 2019 period, despite missing almost half of the 2018 season.

That's just the sort of impact player the Cardinals need—badly.

And with over $41 million in cap space, the Redbirds can afford to give Paradis a lot of green.