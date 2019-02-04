Watch Man Attempt to Break into Patriots Locker Room with Fake Security Jacket

Al Bello/Getty Images

A man wearing a Tom Brady jersey and an apparently stolen security jacket attempted to get into the New England Patriots locker room after Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

Footage has emerged of the man being questioned by genuine security personnel at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta:

When asked where he got the security jacket from he simply replied, "She gave it to me."

According to John Newby of 247Sports, the Brady fan was subsequently arrested after the Pats' historic 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams:

It is unclear what the man's intentions were if he actually got into the victorious team's dressing room.

The incident brought to mind the mystery of Brady's missing jersey from Super Bowl LI, which was eventually solved when it reappeared in Mexico "in the possession of an unidentified member of the international media," per David Agren of the Guardian.



The Patriots produced a defensive masterclass against the Rams to win their third Super Bowl in five years.

Sony Michel scored the only touchdown midway through the fourth quarter as Brady, 41, had 262 passing yards.