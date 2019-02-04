Watch Man Attempt to Break into Patriots Locker Room with Fake Security Jacket

Watch Man Attempt to Break into Patriots Locker Room with Fake Security JacketFebruary 4, 2019
A man wearing a Tom Brady jersey and an apparently stolen security jacket attempted to get into the New England Patriots locker room after Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.
Footage has emerged of the man being questioned by genuine security personnel at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta:
Sports Illustrated @SInow
A man just tried to break into Pats locker room with a stolen security jacket https://t.co/qaVdVbcseU
Sheena Quick @Sheena_Marie3
A Pats fan stole a S.A.F.E. Security jacket and almost got into the Patriots locker room. #SBLIII https://t.co/RAFH9jHcSs
When asked where he got the security jacket from he simply replied, "She gave it to me."
According to John Newby of 247Sports, the Brady fan was subsequently arrested after the Pats' historic 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams:
BBC Sport @BBCSport
🏈🎉THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS ARE SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS! 🎉 🏈 They make history with a record-equalling sixth #SuperBowl win! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 #SBLIII also makes history as the lowest scoring Super Bowl ever! @Patriots 13-3 @RamsNFL LIVE 👉 https://t.co/4Fyxu091Aa #bbcnfl https://t.co/KsjkyHHJsW
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Football history: *Tom Brady now breaks Charles Haley’s record for most Super Bowl wins by a player. *Bill Belichick now ties George Halas and Curly Lambeau for most NFL championships by a head coach. *Patriots now tie Steelers for the most Super Bowl titles.
It is unclear what the man's intentions were if he actually got into the victorious team's dressing room.
The incident brought to mind the mystery of Brady's missing jersey from Super Bowl LI, which was eventually solved when it reappeared in Mexico "in the possession of an unidentified member of the international media," per David Agren of the Guardian.
The Patriots produced a defensive masterclass against the Rams to win their third Super Bowl in five years.
Sony Michel scored the only touchdown midway through the fourth quarter as Brady, 41, had 262 passing yards.
Can the Rams Still Trust Goff?