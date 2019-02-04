Super Bowl 53 Prop Bets: Reviewing Results for Biggest Hits and Misses

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Super Bowl LIII wasn't the most exciting championship game, with the New England Patriots beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

However, some bettors may have had some exciting nights if they made the right calls. Of note, some unexpected props with large odds hit, leading to a great return on investment for those making the right calls.

Scott Hastings of OddsShark posted a list of Super Bowl LIII prop bet results Sunday, and here's a look at a few unlikelier props that returned well.

Exact Number of Touchdowns (1): +5,000 ($100 to win $5,000)

Rams' First Touchdown Scorer (None): +2000

The over/under for this game was 55.5 points, so needless to say, the one-touchdown prop brought back a huge return on investment. If you were bearish on the Rams, you received 20 times your bet.

First Pass Attempt (Patriots QB Tom Brady): +2599 ($100 to win $2,599)

Pats quarterback Tom Brady made 35 pass attempts on Sunday. Only one of them was picked, but it just so happened to be his first. New England had 407 total yards and only one turnover, so it wasn't as if the offense was inept on a day when defenses largely ruled. But if you were particularly pessimistic about Brady's first throw, then you won big.

Super Bowl MVP (Patriots WR Julian Edelman): +2000

Playing Monday Morning Quarterback, this looks like one of the best value bets on the prop sheet. Edelman was the leading postseason receiver entering the playoffs and finished that way after his 10-catch, 141-yard performance.

First Enforced Penalty (Unsportsmanlike/Personal Foul): +550

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (or the officials) were to thank for this one after he was questionably called for unnecessary roughness on running back Rex Burkhead.

First Touchdown Scorer (Patriots RB Sony Michel): +500

Not a huge surprise here as Michel had 53 carries and five touchdowns in his two AFC playoff games leading into the Super Bowl.

Gatorade Shower Color (Blue): +400

Betting this prop feels like playing Russian roulette, as it's hard to discover an edge. Still, if you bet blue, cash your slips for four times your investment.

First Score of the Game (Field Goal): +350

Bettors who placed this wager may have been nervous after Pats kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed a 46-yard field goal wide left with the score tied at zero, but after three punts, he hit a 42-yarder to break the scoreless tie.

Total QB Sacks for Los Angeles Rams (Under 1.5): +125

On a night where defenses ruled, this is a fairly surprising result. Even more shocking was that this didn't hit the over after Rams defensive end John Franklin-Myers sacked Brady late in the first quarter. L.A. had three other quarterback hits, but none of them resulted in sacks.