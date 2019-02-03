Super Bowl LIV Odds: Chiefs, Rams Early Favorites to Win 2020 Championship

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams came up short in Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots, but oddsmakers expect the NFC champions to have a swift return to title contention during the 2019 season.

According to ESPN.com's Ben Fawkesat the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook the Rams are 8-1 to win Super Bowl LIV, the same odds as the Patriots and New Orleans Saints. At 6-1, the Kansas City Chiefs own the best odds.

      

