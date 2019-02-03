Sean McVay 'Numb' After Super Bowl 53 Loss; Says He Did 'Poor Job' Calling Plays

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay leaves the field after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay will need some time before he can put Sunday's 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII behind him.

"I'm almost numb," McVay said after the loss, per NFL reporter Ed Werder. "They did great job, but it was mostly result of me doing a poor job calling plays and not giving us a chance to win. I don't know how you ever get over this."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Gurley Says He Wasn’t Injured

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gurley Says He Wasn’t Injured

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Pats-Rams Set Super Bowl Record for Fewest Points

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Pats-Rams Set Super Bowl Record for Fewest Points

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Bill Belichick Oldest Coach to Win Super Bowl

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bill Belichick Oldest Coach to Win Super Bowl

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Edelman Wins SB MVP 💍

    Julian Edelman (10 catches, 141 yards) takes home MVP honors in defensive slugfest

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Edelman Wins SB MVP 💍

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report