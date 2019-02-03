Sean McVay 'Numb' After Super Bowl 53 Loss; Says He Did 'Poor Job' Calling Plays

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay will need some time before he can put Sunday's 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII behind him.

"I'm almost numb," McVay said after the loss, per NFL reporter Ed Werder. "They did great job, but it was mostly result of me doing a poor job calling plays and not giving us a chance to win. I don't know how you ever get over this."

