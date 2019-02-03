Former Pirates Pitcher Bob Friend Dies at the Age of 88

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1960: Bob Friend #19 of the Pittsburgh Pirates poses for this photo before a Major League Baseball game circa 1960. Friend played for the Pirates from 1951-65. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Former MLB pitcher Bob Friend, who spent the bulk of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, died Sunday.

"It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we confirm the passing of a beloved member of the Pirates family, Bob Friend, earlier this morning at the age of 88," Pirates President Frank Coonelly said, per MLB.com's Manny Randhawa. "Bob was an outstanding baseball man, and an even better person."

Friend spent 15 years in Pittsburgh before splitting the 1966 season with the New York Mets and New York Yankees.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

