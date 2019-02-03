Former Pirates Pitcher Bob Friend Dies at the Age of 88

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Former MLB pitcher Bob Friend, who spent the bulk of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, died Sunday.

"It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we confirm the passing of a beloved member of the Pirates family, Bob Friend, earlier this morning at the age of 88," Pirates President Frank Coonelly said, per MLB.com's Manny Randhawa. "Bob was an outstanding baseball man, and an even better person."

Friend spent 15 years in Pittsburgh before splitting the 1966 season with the New York Mets and New York Yankees.

