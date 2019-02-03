Super Bowl National Anthem 2019: Twitter Reacts to Gladys Knight's Performance

Super Bowl National Anthem 2019: Twitter Reacts to Gladys Knight's PerformanceFebruary 3, 2019
Before the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams faced off in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Gladys Knight captivated the crowd with her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."
The NFL received criticism for announcing Maroon 5 as the Super Bowl halftime performer since the band doesn't have any ties to Atlanta or the greater Southeast region. That wasn't the case with the national anthem and the Atlanta-born Knight.
Knight's effort was universally praised on social media:
Ryan Kartje @Ryan_Kartje
I don’t get chills before the national anthem, but that was before I heard Gladys Knight sing it at the Super Bowl
T.J. Holmes @tjholmes
Gladys Knight looked and sounded like she actually descended from heaven to midfield to sing the anthem. #Lordhavemercy #SuperBowl
According to Bovada, Knight was -160 (bet $160 to win $100) to complete the national anthem in over one minute, 55 seconds and +120 to hit the under. ESPN.com's Myron Medcalf knew Knight would take her time on the microphone.
Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN
I don’t know which intern is in charge of telling Gladys Knight how much time she is supposed to have for this anthem, but I’d recommend against this.
Action Network's Darren Rovell tweeted Knight went 2:01, going slightly over. The Houston Chronicle's David Barron put the length of time into historical perspective:
David Barron @dfbarron
I had Gladys Knight performing the National Anthem at #SuperBowlLIII in 121.23 seconds. Pink required 112.88 seconds last year and Luke Bryan 124.03 two years ago in Houston. It ranks 14th in length in the post-Whitney Houston era.
Last year's anthem at Super Bowl LII was memorable—not necessarily for positive reasons. Pink performed despite battling the flu, and at one point the cameras caught her removing a throat lozenge before she began singing.
Knight experienced no such issues and was a welcome contrast. In fact, she was so good many had to remind themselves she turned 74 last May.
Hala Gorani @HalaGorani
Gladys Knight's Star Spangled Banner was superb. She's 74 years old and still sounds absolutely amazing.
Eric Deggans at NPR @Deggans
At age 74, Gladys Knight has still got it; spine tingling performance of the National Anthem for the #SuperBowl today...
Knight is a music legend and showed exactly why Sunday. Given both the grandeur of the Super Bowl and the location for this year's game, she was the perfect choice to deliver the anthem.
Whether she can lay claim to the best Super Bowl anthem is another matter. Whitney Houston at Super Bowl XXV arguably still represents the gold standard, but Knight's effort will undoubtedly be remembered fondly.
