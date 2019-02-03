Report: Chiefs Fan Who Shined Laser on Tom Brady to Face Charges After Ban

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

The fan who used a laser to try and distract New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs will face criminal charges.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the Kansas City district attorney is expected to charge the fan after he was banned for life from Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs were able to identify the fan through videotape and eyewitness accounts.

Schefter noted Kansas City police were originally going to cite the fan for disorderly conduct, but Chiefs officials are pushing for "the harshest penalty possible."

"There's a lot of pride in Kansas City, and we and our fans thought, 'You don't do that here,'" a Chiefs official told Schefter.

One possible reason the Chiefs are pushing for harsh penalties against the fan is because a laser pointer can cause "irreversible eye damage," per Schefter.

KMBC's William Joy initially posted video on Twitter that appeared to show someone pointing a laser in Brady's direction during the fourth quarter of the Patriots-Chiefs game:

The apparent distraction didn't impact the AFC Championship Game. Brady led the Patriots to a thrilling 37-31 overtime victory against the Chiefs after the two teams combined to score 38 points in the fourth quarter.

Brady finished the game with 348 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.