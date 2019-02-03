Super Bowl Commercials 2019: Final Expectations for Top Ads, Movie Trailers

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

More than 100 million viewers will watch Super Bowl LIII Sunday when the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff will see two teams that are close to playing in top form, as both are coming off road victories in overtime in their conference championship games.

However, there are a number of viewers who will be watching the CBS broadcast because of the game's sidelights and not necessarily the outcome of the game. Casual fans want to see Gladys Knight sing the national anthem and Maroon 5 perform at halftime.

They also want to see the commercial advertisements that will be shown throughout the game. With an audience that reaches as many as 110 million viewers in the United States—and many more around the world—big-time businesses like Amazon, Anheuser-Busch and Pepsi pay huge amounts of money to produce and broadcast their commercials.

Movie companies have also used the Super Bowl to promote their latest productions, and there have been as many as 11 film commercials in past Super Bowl broadcasts. However, this year that number is not likely to be more than four, according to Hollywood Reporter. Universal and Disney are the only major studios known to have ads in Super Bowl LIII.

The cost for a 30-second ad on Super Bowl Sunday has reached $5.24 million, and CBS is expected to bring in $482 million in revenue as a result of those commercials, according to WalletHub.

Here's a look at some of the top ads that are expected to be a part of Super Bowl LIII, per Ad Age.

Anheuser-Busch

The beer giant will be the most prolific advertising participant in the Super Bowl with a total of six minutes, 25 seconds of air time, including eight commercials adding up to five minutes, 45 seconds (plus another 40 seconds of static graphics or plugs).

One of its featured ads includes Bob Dylan's "Blowin' in the Wind," the Clydesdales, Dalmatians and wind power.

Amazon

Amazon will have its ad running in the second half, and it's a 90-second commercial that features the Alexa device. While the many advancements Amazon has made with the device are shown, it tries to demonstrate how much more Alexa can do as a result of certain failures.

The commercial features actors Harrison Ford and Forest Whitaker, and other stars as well.

Burger King

The fast-food company has a featured ad in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2006, and the 45-second ad will run in the fourth quarter. The company is banking on a close game and an audience that is peaking.

The commercial features the Whopper and uses its King character to get the message across. The King is seen sitting at a table, and then painting a picture.

Doritos

Doritos is back in the Super Bowl, and its advertisement features the Backstreet Boys and their hit "I Want it That Way." Chance the Rapper is also featured, and the product at the center of the ad is Flamin' Hot Nachos.

Hyundai

The South Korean automobile manufacturer has been known for its more serious-minded ads, but it is turning to humor this time around.

Actor Jason Bateman portrays an elevator operator and the spot features Hyundai's Shopper's Assurance program.

M&M's (Mars)

This should be one of the more memorable ads, as the candy company has a production called "Bad Passengers."

The ad stars Christina Applegate and features the M&M spokescandies, who behave in an unruly manner in the SUV that the actress is driving. She does not take kindly to their behavior.

Universal

Universal is expected to air a commercial promoting Hobbs & Shaw, a spinoff from the Fast & Furious series. The movie features action stars Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson, and is expected to be released this summer.