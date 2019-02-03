Kristaps Porzingis on Instagram: 'My Suggestion for Knicks Fans Is to STAY WOKE'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2019

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis stands on the court during a time out in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in New York. The Nets won 107-105. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Newly acquired Dallas Mavericks power forward Kristaps Porzingis took to Instagram on Sunday to offer some advice to New York Knicks fans.

According to ESPN.com's Ian Begley, Porzingis wrote, "The city deserves better than that.... My suggestion for Knicks fans is to STAY WOKE!! Peace."

Porzingis was shipped to Dallas this week along with Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and two first-round picks.

