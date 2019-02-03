Kristaps Porzingis on Instagram: 'My Suggestion for Knicks Fans Is to STAY WOKE'

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Newly acquired Dallas Mavericks power forward Kristaps Porzingis took to Instagram on Sunday to offer some advice to New York Knicks fans.

According to ESPN.com's Ian Begley, Porzingis wrote, "The city deserves better than that.... My suggestion for Knicks fans is to STAY WOKE!! Peace."

Porzingis was shipped to Dallas this week along with Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and two first-round picks.

